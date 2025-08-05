8/5 August is National Emergency Management Awareness month. Yavapai County Emergency Management says the goal is to increase the public’s understanding of emergency management. The agencies are posting daily tips and updates on their social platforms on how to be better prepared in the event of an emergency. For more information, visit www.YavapaiReady.gov
