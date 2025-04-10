Attorney General Taking Complaints on any issues related to Social Security Payments

4/10 Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is asking anyone that is running into issues with their Social Security checks to contact her office and report it. Reports can be made at www.azag.gov/socialsecurity Mayes says so far, more than 3-dozen people have reported disruptions with their checks. She says 1.5-million or 1-in-5 residents in Arizona rely on their social security check each month to survive. Another 30-people have reported having a difficult time contacting social security by phone.
