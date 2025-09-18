Attorney General Secures Settlement with Frontier and Verizon for Better Service in Navajo and Apache Counties

9/18 Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says the Arizona Corporation Commission unanimously approved the settlement her office reached with Frontier Communications and Verizon Communications to address years of unreliable phone service in Navajo and Apache Counties. Verizon, which is in the process of acquiring Frontier, will be required to identify and fix the root causes of public safety and 911 outages in the region and invest in better maintenance practices. In addition, they’ll invest $8-million to expand rural broadband in the counties