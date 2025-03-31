MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Attorney General New Webpage to Collect Reports of Social Security Issues/Release Attached

March 31, 2025 /

PHOENIX – Attorney General Kris Mayes today announced a new webpage her office is launching to collect reports of Social Security issues.

“I am highly concerned that Elon Musk and the Trump Administration will take a wrecking ball to the Social Security Administration,” said Attorney General Mayes “We need any Arizonan who experiences any disruption to their hard-earned Social Security to report the issue immediately to my office. I refuse to let an authoritarian administration override the rule of law and destroy critical services that millions of Arizonans rely on.”

Following recent reporting of potentially disastrous changes in the Social Security Administration—from cutting 12% of the Social Security workforce to potentially gutting its phone services and requiring in-person check-ins while simultaneously closing field offices—the Attorney General is creating a webpage to allow Arizonans to report any disruption they experience to their earned benefits. At this time, Arizonans should be receiving their Social Security cheques as normal, but we are starting to see reports of disruptions.

Attorney General Kris Mayes continues to hold the federal government accountable for the illegal and unconstitutional actions by President Trump and Elon Musk, including reversing the devastating impacts with court orders. The Arizona Attorney General’s office has filed the following lawsuits against the Trump administration to protect Arizonans: protecting Birthright Citizenship and the 14th amendment, blocking the federal funding freeze, stopping DOGE’s attacks on privacyprotecting medical and public health research, stopping Elon Musk’s unconstitutional power grab, employees, and protecting Arizona students and schools. 

Arizonans experiencing a disruption in the social security payments or services can report it here:
https://www.azag.gov/socialsecurity

You May Also Like

maximizing business profit through a well optimized website
Maximizing Business Profit Through a Well-Optimized Website
December 30, 2024
the advent of radio broadcasting in northern arizona
The Advent of Radio Broadcasting in Northern Arizona
January 18, 2025
the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital