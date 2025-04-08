Attorney General Kris Mayes Town Hall in Flagstaff April 15

4/8 Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is holding Town Halls around the state to discuss and update the public on federal lawsuits, budget cuts proposed by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, and ongoing efforts to ﬁght back against the policies Mayes says threaten Arizona families. A Town Hall will be held in Flagstaff on Tuesday, April 15-th, from 6-to-8 at the Coconino Center for the Arts.

Mayes is asking the public to bring written testimony to present and then leave behind with the team. Those who wish to speak will be given 3-minutes. If you can’t attend in person, testimony can be emailed. Send testimony by email to: [email protected] (Subject line: Federal Firing and Funding Freeze Impact). Plan to speak for 3 minutes or less so we can hear from as many impacted people as possible. Share the event information with anyone you know who has been impacted.