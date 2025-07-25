Attorney General Joins Coalition Asking Congress to Pass the SAFER Banking Act

7/25 Attorney General Kris Mayes Thursday joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in calling on Congress to pass the SAFER Banking Act of 2025. The coalition submitted a letter to congressional leaders urging passage of legislation that would provide legal clarity for banks and financial institutions to serve state-regulated cannabis businesses. The letter says that current federal banking restrictions create unnecessary public safety risks by forcing cannabis businesses to operate primarily in cash. The cash-intensive environment makes employees and customers targets for violent crime while undermining states’ ability to effectively regulate and tax the industries. Legal cannabis retail sales reached $30.1-billion in 2024; it’s expected to reach $34-billion by the end of this year.
