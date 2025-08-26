Aspen Fire 8/26 Morning Update 35 Acres 0 Containment

The fire did receive some light rain overnight and that precipitation coupled with increased relative humidity has helped slow fire activity significantly. However, heavies continue to burn within the interior of the fire. The fire is smoldering and creeping within the pine needles.

The fire is 35 acres with no containment to report at this time.

Operations reports a lot of dead and downed vegetation along a steep slope that is difficult for crews to access. But they continue to monitor the fire in that area.

For today, crews are cleaning up snags, holding and improving the lines established yesterday and monitoring last night’s firing operations. Once the weather dries out over the fire area, additional firing operations may be necessary again to tie in any remaining line to secure the fire.

The fire started by a lightning strike on Sunday afternoon. Two hand crews, an engine and overhead remain assigned to the incident.