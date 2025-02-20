Ash Fork Man Found Guilty of the Murder of John McCabe

2/20 An Ash Fork man was found guilty of manslaughter, concealing a dead body and tampering with evidence in the murder of 65-year-old John McCabe in 2022. The Yavapai County Attorney’s office says 77-year-old Terry Welfenberg faces up to 24-years in prison when sentenced in March. The investigation began in April, 2023, when the Ash Fork Post Office reported that McCabe had not picked up his mail in a year. This led to a welfare check where YCSO found Welfenberg living on the victim’s property. He told investigators McCabe left the area the year prior and had not returned. During the course of the investigation, human bones were found in a burn pit on the property, along with a wallet and a medical alert bracelet that belonged to McCabe. Welfenberger then changed his story and claimed he killed McCabe in self-defense and then burned his body.