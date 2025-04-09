Arizona State Parks Announce Earth Day Events Across the State

4/9 Arizona’s state parks will host special events and activities during Earth Day, April 22-nd. Events range from guided nature walks, stargazing nights, live music performances, and educational programs. Astronomy events at Catalina and Homolovi state parks will demonstrate the importance of dark skies. Red Rock State Park in Sedona will feature guided hikes, interactive exhibits, and live wildlife presentations and the Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival will be happening at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood. A link to a full list of Earth Day events across the state is AZStateParks.com/Earth-Day.