MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Arizona State Parks Announce Earth Day Events Across the State

April 9, 2025 /

4/9 Arizona’s state parks will host special events and activities during Earth Day, April 22-nd. Events range from guided nature walks, stargazing nights, live music performances, and educational programs. Astronomy events at Catalina and Homolovi state parks will demonstrate the importance of dark skies. Red Rock State Park in Sedona will feature guided hikes, interactive exhibits, and live wildlife presentations and the Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival will be happening at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood. A link to a full list of Earth Day events across the state is   AZStateParks.com/Earth-Day.

31e9741f1d44ed676e2278a9 682x454

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
MY RADIO PLACE LAW ENFORCEMENT - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Jury Convicts Prescott Man For Arranging To Meet Young Children For Sex
February 11, 2025
from am fm to digital how radio stations expand their reach
From AM/FM to Digital: How Radio Stations Expand Their Reach
January 14, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital