Arizona State Parks and Trails 2025 Trails Plan

3/11 After a year of gathering data about motorized and non-motorized trails in the state, Arizona State Parks and Trails released the draft 2025 Trails Plan for public comment. In 2020, data showed that people in Arizona used trails more than 103-million times in 1-year. The economic value of trails is estimated to be more than $8.3 billion. The 2025 Trails Plan is a blueprint for future actions and priorities regarding trails, grant funding distribution, and how land managers can work together. To view and comment on the draft 2025 Trails Plan, visit AZStateParks.com/2025-Trails-Plan and email comments directly to [email protected]. Feedback will be accepted through April 10, 2025 at 5 p.m.