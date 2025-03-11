MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Arizona State Parks and Trails 2025 Trails Plan

March 11, 2025 /

3/11 After a year of gathering data about motorized and non-motorized trails in the state, Arizona State Parks and Trails released the draft 2025 Trails Plan for public comment. In 2020, data showed that people in Arizona used trails more than 103-million times in 1-year. The economic value of trails is estimated to be more than $8.3 billion. The 2025 Trails Plan is a blueprint for future actions and priorities regarding trails, grant funding distribution, and how land managers can work together. To view and comment on the draft 2025 Trails Plan, visit AZStateParks.com/2025-Trails-Plan and email comments directly to [email protected]. Feedback will be accepted through April 10, 2025 at 5 p.m.

You May Also Like

ai and radio the future of personalized listening
AI and Radio: The Future of Personalized Listening
January 14, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
tuning in a journey through the history of radio yavapai broadcasting
Tuning In: A Journey Through the History of Radio – Yavapai Broadcasting
January 18, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital