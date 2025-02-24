Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame Nominations

MY RADIO PLACE

February 24, 2025 /

2/24 Wildlife for Tomorrow is taking nominations for the 27-th annual Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame. Game and Fish says the Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have made significant and lasting contributions to wildlife conservation, natural resource preservation, and the promotion of Arizona’s outdoor heritage. The deadline to make a nomination is April 7-th.

To submit a nomination, click herecomplete the form, and click “submit.” Any additional materials can be scanned and uploaded directly through the form. The deadline for nominations is Monday, April 7, 2025. For inquiries or more information, please email Rebecca Bouquot at [email protected]

