Arizona Game and Fish Commission Appointment Recommendation Board Picks 2 Candidates for Vacancy on Commission

11/13 The Arizona Game and Fish Commission Appointment Recommendation Board forwarded two names to Governor Katie Hobbs’ office for consideration in filling the upcoming 2026 vacancy on the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Patrick Cooley of Yuma and Jessica Manuell of Parks were selected from 6-candidates interviewed by the board at its public meeting on November 6-th. The governor’s nominee, pending confirmation by the Arizona Senate, will replace Clay Hernandez, whose 5-year term expires at the end of this year.