Argument Ends in Shooting in Dewey-Humboldt

6/10 Saturday night, YCSO responded to the Dewey-Humboldt area on a report of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man, 32-year-old Dustin Hester, was treated on scene and then flown to a Phoenix area hospital. The initial investigation suggests Hester and the shooter were drinking together when an argument broke out. Hester left the area, but returned with a large knife and threatened to kill everyone at the house. The homeowner told Hester to leave, but when he advanced, the homeowner shot him in the leg. When Hester continued to advance, the homeowner fired additional shots. Hester is facing multiple charges once released from the hospital.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist