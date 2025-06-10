MY RADIO PLACE

Argument Ends in Shooting in Dewey-Humboldt

June 10, 2025 /

6/10 Saturday night, YCSO responded to the Dewey-Humboldt area on a report of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man, 32-year-old Dustin Hester, was treated on scene and then flown to a Phoenix area hospital. The initial investigation suggests Hester and the shooter were drinking together when an argument broke out. Hester left the area, but returned with a large knife and threatened to kill everyone at the house. The homeowner told Hester to leave, but when he advanced, the homeowner shot him in the leg. When Hester continued to advance, the homeowner fired additional shots. Hester is facing multiple charges once released from the hospital.

