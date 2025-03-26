MY RADIO PLACE

APS AI Cameras Help Detect Wildfires Early

March 26, 2025 /

3/26 APS is using AI, fire sensing cameras, to search for early signs of a wildfire 24/7. The cameras have been placed in high fire danger areas and alert fire dispatch centers when smoke and heat traces are detected. One of these cameras alerted to the Brady Fire, near Mayer, on the Prescott National Forest and the Horton Fire last December on the Tonto National Forest. More than 30-cameras will be installed across Flagstaff, Payson, Prescott, Sedona, north Phoenix and southeastern Arizona by this summer.

aps camea

