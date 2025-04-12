Apron Fire Update/Fire Located 29 Miles Northwest of Congress

***UPDATE*** Resources continue to arrive on the incident with more on order. Overhead estimating the #ApronFire at 150 acres. The fire is wind-driven, burning in difficult terrain, in the south fork of the Santa Maria River bottom and moving through two drainages.
Additional resources on order include, a 3rd hand crew, engines, dozer and Very Large Air Tanker. Approximately 75 personnel assigned.
—
Arizona Forestry along with Bagdad and Wickenburg Fire Departments responding to a new start approximately 29 miles northwest of Congress and east of the US 93.
The #ApronFire is estimated at 50 acres being driven by the wind and burning in difficult terrain. Resources are still arriving. Two Arizona Forestry hand crews on order along with Air Attack and a Large Air Tanker.