Apron Fire 50% Contained at 54 Acres

4/14 The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management responded to the Apron Fire, northeast of Congress this weekend. As of last night, the fire was 50% contained at 54-acres. The fire started Saturday around 1:30 on the DG Ranch, which is about 29-miles northwest of Congress and east/northeast of Highway-93. There were no storms in the area so the fire was likely human caused.
