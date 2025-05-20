Apps Being Taken for Vacancy on Williams School Board

5/20 Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget is taking applications for a vacancy on the Williams Unified School District Governing Board. The term runs through the end of 2026. Applications are available at their office on North Steves Boulevard in Flagstaff or through their website. The first review of the applications will be June 19-th. Applications will be taken until the seat is filled.
