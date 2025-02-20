MY RADIO PLACE

Apps Being Taken for District 2 Yavapai County Board of Supervisor Seat

February 20, 2025 /

2/20 The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Wednesday accepted the formal resignation of District-2 Supervisor James Gregory. Gregory is the new Williams Police Chief and resigned his seat on the board. The Supervisors are now taking applications for the District-2 vacancy through April 16-th. The appointed individual will serve until the individual elected at the next general election, November 3-rd, 2026, takes office. All applications are due by March 7-th. Applicants must live in District-2. Visit www.yavapaiaz.gov

