Applications being taken for Vacancy on Prescott Valley Town Council

5/9 Prescott Valley is taking applications for a vacancy on the council, created by the resignation of Bill Williams. Applications must be received no later than 4-pm, on Tuesday, May 20-th and are available at the Town Clerk’s office or through the town website. Applications will be reviewed during an executive session on May 22-nd with public interviews taking place on May 29-th. The person appointed will fill the seat through December, 2026. The incumbent may choose to run in the August 2026 election to fulfill the remaining 2-years of the original term.
