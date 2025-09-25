Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests Prescribed Burns this Fall/Release Attached

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests is planning prescribed fire operations this fall, September through December, pending all required approvals. We estimate this work to continue through the fall and early winter as weather conditions allow. We use prescribed fires to help reduce overgrown vegetation to help protect local communities, infrastructure and natural resources from wildfires.

Prescribed fires planned for the area include:

Alpine Ranger District

Wallow West 6BC RX (3,728 acres) – 5 miles south of Big Lake

Pace RX – (2,775 acres) – 1 mile east of Alpine, south side of Hwy 180

Heifer RX – (3,116 acres) – 8 miles southwest of Alpine, 1 mile east of Buffalo Crossing

Black Mesa Ranger District

Brookbank RX (3,647 acres) – 10 miles west of Heber-Overgaard, north side of Hwy 260

Sinkhole RX (875) – south side of Willow Springs Lake, north side of Hwy 260

West Park RX (3,855 acres) – 5 miles south of Heber-Overgaard

Hidden 2 RX (348 acres) – 2 miles west of Forest Lakes, north side of Hwy 260

Clifton Ranger District

EEMS Phase 1 Block B RX (9,406 acres) – 5 miles southwest of Blue Vista Overlook

Hagen RX (5,706 acres) – 4 miles south of Blue Vista Overlook, west side of Hwy 191

Lakeside Ranger District

Brown Creek RX (1,720 acres) – 3 miles southwest of Vernon

Pine RX (552 acres) – 1 miles east of Pinedale, south side of Hwy 260

Pulp Knoll RX (1,213 acres) – 3 miles southwest of Vernon, west of Naegle Ranch

Telephone RX (1,676 acres) – 4 miles southwest of Vernon

Thomas RX (619 acres) – 2 miles south of Clay Springs, 1 mile west of Pinedale

Springerville Ranger District

Atascacita RX (1,662 acres) – 4 miles north of Greens Peak

Wallow West 6B Phase 3 RX (3,139 acres) – 4 miles south of Big Lake

Those areas may be closed to the public for several days for public safety. Watch for warning signs along roads near all prescribed fire areas before and during burns.

Residents may experience smoke during the prescribed burns. Go to https://fire.airnow.gov/ to find more detailed information about air quality. When driving, slow down and turn on your headlights when you encounter smoke on the road.

We will evaluate weather conditions in the hours before a burn begins. If conditions warrant, scheduled prescribed fire activities may be canceled.

Stay informed about the scheduled prescribed fires through the forest website, social media channels, and InciWeb, the interagency incident information system. We will notify county emergency management officials when burning begins.