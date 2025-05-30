All of Yavapai County Now Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

5/30 All of Yavapai County is now under Stage-1 Fire Restrictions. Campfires are limited to designated campgrounds; smoking is limited to inside a vehicle or building and there are restrictions on target shooting. Propane devices are allowed.

Activities Prohibited Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

• Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including fires fueled by combustible materials such as wood, charcoal, briquettes, and/or coal.

Exclusion: Fires fueled by combustible materials, such as wood, wood pellet smokers, charcoal briquettes, and/or coal are allowed in a Developed Site as defined in the ordinance.

• Smoking outdoors.

Exclusion: Smoking within an enclosed vehicle or Developed Site as defined by the ordinance

• Use of explosive targets, tracer rounds, or incendiary ammunition.

Exclusion: None