Algae Blooms in Antelope Canyon in Lake Powell/Full Release Attached

Some algae may be harmless, but please follow the following guidelines on how to stay safe during Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs.)
Don’t swim in water that has an algal bloom.
Don’t boat, water ski, or jet-ski on scummy water. These activities can cause toxins to become airborne, increasing the likelihood you will inhale them.
Clean harvested fish in treated water. As always, remember to clean, drain, and dry all boats and fishing gear.
Keep children away from scum in the water or along the shore.
Keep pets or livestock from swimming or drinking from scummy waters.
Always take a shower after coming into contact with any surface water whether or not an algal bloom appears to be present. Rinse/wash animals immediately if they swim in scummy water and don’t let them lick their fur.
Contact medical care (doctor or veterinarian) if, after exposure to the water, individuals or pets exhibit nausea, vomiting, digestive distress, breathing problems, seizure, or unexplained illness.
Water quality staff are sampling and monitoring the situation. Watch our website, www.nps.gov/glca or follow on our social media sites.