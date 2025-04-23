ADOT Work Zone Awareness Week

4/23 This week is “Work Zone Awareness Week”. ADOT is calling on motorists to stay alert when driving through work zones. Following instructions on signs, obeying the speed limit and not driving distracted are actions drivers can take to increase safety for everyone when traveling through work zones. Crash reports show that since 2020 at least 75-people have been killed in work zone-related crashes along all roads in Arizona, including local streets and state highways.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist