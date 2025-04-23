ADOT Work Zone Awareness Week

4/23 This week is “Work Zone Awareness Week”. ADOT is calling on motorists to stay alert when driving through work zones. Following instructions on signs, obeying the speed limit and not driving distracted are actions drivers can take to increase safety for everyone when traveling through work zones. Crash reports show that since 2020 at least 75-people have been killed in work zone-related crashes along all roads in Arizona, including local streets and state highways.