MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

ADOT Work Zone Awareness Week

April 23, 2025 /

4/23 This week is “Work Zone Awareness Week”. ADOT is calling on motorists to stay alert when driving through work zones. Following instructions on signs, obeying the speed limit and not driving distracted are actions drivers can take to increase safety for everyone when traveling through work zones. Crash reports show that since 2020 at least 75-people have been killed in work zone-related crashes along all roads in Arizona, including local streets and state highways.

You May Also Like

MY RADIO PLACE FORREST FIRES - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Brady Fire Daily Update – February 11
February 11, 2025
the evolution of music discovery in the streaming age
The Evolution of Music Discovery in the Streaming Age
January 14, 2025
the advent of radio broadcasting in northern arizona
The Advent of Radio Broadcasting in Northern Arizona
January 18, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital