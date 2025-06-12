ADOT Warns of Unpaid Ticket Scam

6/12 The unpaid ticket scam is circulating around the state. ADOT says they’ve received numerous reports of people receiving phony messages, claiming they have unpaid traffic tickets. If the tickets aren’t paid immediately, they’ll be arrested. ADOT says the messages look like they’re coming from ADOT, but they’re not. Officials say it’s another spam scam trying to get your personal information and money. ADOT is not involved in collecting unpaid traffic tickets. The department will not text you seeking payment for anything.