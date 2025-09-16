ADOT Traffic Safety Message Contest

MY RADIO PLACE

September 16, 2025

9/16 ADOT’s conducting their yearly traffic safety message contest. The public is invited to send safety messages that may be displayed on the overhead signs across the state. Submissions will be taken through September 22-nd, with 10-finalists to vote on shortly after. The winning messages will then appear on the message boards. According to statewide crash data, there were 1,228-people killed in crashes on Arizona’s roads in 2024. Last year, 347-people died in alcohol-related crashes and speeding was a factor in 417-fatalities. Visit azdot.gov/SignContest to participate.

