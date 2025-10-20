ADOT Taking Bids for EV Charging Stations/Release Attached

Advancing plans to support adoption of electric vehicles, the Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking bids for private entities to build or upgrade, operate, and maintain 34 electric vehicle charging stations along interstate highways 10 and 40, US routes 60, 89, 93, and 160 and state routes 64, 68, 80, 87, 90, 95, 260, and 347.

These bids represent the second phase in a network of rapid-charging stations, following an initial round of charger locations approved in August 2024 for 18 stations along Interstate 10, I-8, I-40, I-17 and I-19. This second phase is another major step toward establishing a statewide charging network that will reduce range anxiety and encourage use of electric vehicles as a viable alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles.

The second phase identifies 31 new locations eligible for EV rapid-charging stations, along with three locations along interstates from the first phase that were not previously awarded. The EV charging network plan is part of $76.5 million in federal funding Arizona is eligible to receive through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program that will construct up to as many as 74 charging stations in the state. The program encourages adoption of electric vehicles by building a nationwide network of publicly accessible and reliable fast chargers that will reduce drivers’ concerns about EV range.

The EV charging stations will generally be placed no more than 50 miles apart and within one mile of a highway. Each location will have at least four 150-kilowatt direct current fast chargers. Beginning in 2025, Arizona will specify that the stations have both the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) North American Charging Standard (NACS or Tesla) and the Combined Charging System (CCS) plugs. The chargers are intended to charge a typical electric vehicle in 30 minutes or less.

All stations will be privately owned and operated, with federal funds covering up to 80% and the private developer covering a minimum of 20% of eligible project costs. No state funds will be involved in the construction of these stations.

Proposals on the 34 charging stations now out for bid are due Jan. 16, 2026. Construction is expected to begin in 2027 and take about one year. Construction on stations approved in 2024 is expected to start by the end of this year.

For more information about the latest Arizona EV plan and additional ways to provide input, visit AZDOT.gov/EVPlan.