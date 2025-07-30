MY RADIO PLACE

ADOT Scam Making the Rounds Again

July 30, 2025 /

7/30 ADOT says scams using their name and logo are circulating again. Earlier this year a “Toll Road” scam surfaced, demanding Arizona residents pay tolls they failed to pay, but Arizona doesn’t have any toll roads. Officials say now the scam is suggesting the potential victim did not pay traffic citations and is demanding money. The easiest way to tell this is a scam, is by noticing that they claim the information is coming from the Department of Motor Vehicle or DMV, which Arizona doesn’t have; we have the Motor Vehicle Division or MVD. ADOT does not collect unpaid traffic tickets. Officials say do not click on any links that come with the text message, just delete and block it.

 

 

