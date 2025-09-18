ADOT Public Meeting for Next Phase of Highway-93 Project

9/18 ADOT will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, September 30-th, to discuss an upcoming Highway-93 widening project near Wickenburg, that’s part of a long-term plan to divide the highway between Phoenix and Nevada. The Vista Royale project is 6-miles northwest of Wickenburg, where ADOT plans to start work in late 2026 to widen 3-miles of the existing 2-lane road to a 4-lane divided highway. The meeting will be held at 6-pm at the Wickenburg Community Center. ADOT will also discuss two other upcoming projects, that will create a 4-lane divided highway from Wickenburg and the Hoover Dam.