ADOT Needs One More Day to Finish Guardrail Repairs at Dugas/Orme Exit with I-17

July 18, 2025 /

7/18 ADOT says crews need one more day to finish guardrail repairs along I-17, near the Orme/Dugas Road exit. Crews are working along southbound I-17 today until 5-pm. The roadway is reduced to 1-lane.

