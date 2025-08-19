MY RADIO PLACE

ADOT Nearly Finished with Highway 69 Improvement Project

August 19, 2025

8/19 ADOT says they’re nearing the final stage of work on Highway-69, between Prescott Lakes Parkway and Heather Heights in Prescott. The $9.8-million project began in July, 2024 and is scheduled for completion this Fall. Officials say by the end of this month they’ll have finished reconstructing business driveways and paving the roadway between Prescott Lakes Parkway and Yavpe Connector. Between September and October, crews will place signage, pave and stripe the roadway and add granite to the medians. Highway-69 will be reduced to 1-lane in each direction from 8-pm to 6-am each night.

project map sr 69 widening final original

