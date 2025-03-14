ADOT Highway Closures Due to Thursday Storm/8-am ADOT Update

PHOENIX – State Route 260 has reopened in both directions between Camp Verde and the junction with State Route 87.

The following highways are closed due to winter weather, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Interstate 40 eastbound near Kingman and in Ash Fork (mileposts 71 & 146)

Interstate 40 westbound in Williams, Winslow, and Holbrook (milepost 158, 252, 289)

Interstate 17 northbound at State Route 179 (milepost 299)

State Route 89A in both directions between Sedona and I-17 (mileposts 375-394)

State Route 87 southbound near Winslow (milepost 338)

Drivers who choose to travel when winter driving conditions are present should be prepared to spend extended time on the road in winter conditions. Drivers are advised to check with the National Weather Service for current weather conditions and forecasts and plan their travel accordingly.

ADOT snowplows are working around-the-clock in affected areas. Motorists are reminded not to tailgate a snowplow – leave four car-lengths between the snowplow and your vehicle – and do not pass a snowplow. Let the snowplow clear the roadway of snow and ice, allowing for safer travel for everyone.

Motorists that choose to travel during the winter storm should pack an emergency kit before traveling. A full list of items to pack in a winter emergency kit is available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.