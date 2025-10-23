MY RADIO PLACE

ADOT Fraud Hotline Helps Recover 2022 Stolen Vehicle/Phony Registration

10/23 A California resident, trying to renew his vehicle registration, was recently notified by ADOT that their vehicle had been registered in Arizona. The individual contacted ADOT’s Fraud Hotline and an investigation was launched. ADOT discovered a duplicate California title with the victim’s name and signature had been used to title the stolen vehicle in Arizona in February, 2024; the vehicle had been reported stolen out of San Diego in 2022. Detectives canceled the title on the stolen vehicle, which allowed the victim to register his actual vehicle in California. The stolen vehicle was then seized and turned over to DPS so it could be returned to the rightful owner.

