ADOT Closes Some Highways Due to Today’s Storm/Full Closure Release Attached

PHOENIX – The following highways are closed due to winter weather and related crashes, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Interstate 40 eastbound at US 93 (milepost 72)

Interstate 40 eastbound at State Route 89 in Ash Fork (milepost 146)

Northbound Interstate 17 at State Route 169 (milepost 278)

State Route 64 (both directions) between mileposts 244-264

Drivers who choose to travel when winter driving conditions are present should be prepared to spend extended time on the road in winter conditions. Drivers are advised to check with the National Weather Service for current weather conditions and forecasts and plan their travel accordingly.

ADOT snowplows are working around-the-clock in affected areas. Motorists are reminded not to tailgate a snowplow – leave four car-lengths between the snowplow and your vehicle – and do not pass a snowplow. Let the snowplow clear the roadway of snow and ice, allowing for safer travel for everyone.

Motorists that choose to travel during the winter storm should pack an emergency kit before traveling. A full list of items to pack in a winter emergency kit is available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.