ADOT Begins Spring/Summer Paving Preservation Projects/ADOT Press Release Attached

The Arizona Department of Transportation is kicking off another season of spring and summer projects to preserve and improve highway pavement in Arizona’s high country.

This year’s improvements include Interstate 40 in the Flagstaff and Kingman regions, with other projects in communities such as Prescott, Payson, Tuba City and Page.

While ADOT works to minimize delays for those traveling to and from northern Arizona, including not scheduling work over weekends and holidays, highways at higher elevations can only be paved during warmer months. Drivers heading north should check the Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or call 511. For information on specific paving projects, please visit azdot.gov/projects.

Two of the larger projects about to begin will benefit motorists traveling between the Phoenix and Kingman areas on I-40 and US 93. The work includes replacing 11 miles of pavement in Kingman on I-40 between Holy Moses Wash and Rattesnake Wash, with work starting this summer and continuing for one year.

On US 93 south of Wikieup, ADOT will replace 13 miles of pavement between mileposts 131 and 144. That project will begin this spring and wrap up this summer. With the I-40 and US 93 projects, motorists can expect lane restrictions and delays of up to 15 minutes.

Near Flagstaff, ADOT will begin a project late this summer to replace pavement on I-40 between Two Guns and Meteor City, from milepost 230 to 240. The project will last through 2026.

To the east of Flagstaff near Winslow, work will begin as soon as this month on a project to extend the lifespan of pavement on a segment of I-40 from mileposts 240-258. The work involves applying a sealant to the pavement, with work concluding by early summer.

Other summer pavement projects include: