ADOT Begins Spring/Summer Paving Preservation Projects/ADOT Press Release Attached

The Arizona Department of Transportation is kicking off another season of spring and summer projects to preserve and improve highway pavement in Arizona’s high country.
This year’s improvements include Interstate 40 in the Flagstaff and Kingman regions, with other projects in communities such as Prescott, Payson, Tuba City and Page.
While ADOT works to minimize delays for those traveling to and from northern Arizona, including not scheduling work over weekends and holidays, highways at higher elevations can only be paved during warmer months. Drivers heading north should check the Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or call 511. For information on specific paving projects, please visit azdot.gov/projects.
Two of the larger projects about to begin will benefit motorists traveling between the Phoenix and Kingman areas on I-40 and US 93. The work includes replacing 11 miles of pavement in Kingman on I-40 between Holy Moses Wash and Rattesnake Wash, with work starting this summer and continuing for one year.
On US 93 south of Wikieup, ADOT will replace 13 miles of pavement between mileposts 131 and 144. That project will begin this spring and wrap up this summer. With the I-40 and US 93 projects, motorists can expect lane restrictions and delays of up to 15 minutes.
Near Flagstaff, ADOT will begin a project late this summer to replace pavement on I-40 between Two Guns and Meteor City, from milepost 230 to 240. The project will last through 2026.
To the east of Flagstaff near Winslow, work will begin as soon as this month on a project to extend the lifespan of pavement on a segment of I-40 from mileposts 240-258. The work involves applying a sealant to the pavement, with work concluding by early summer.
Other summer pavement projects include:
- State Route 89A (Fain Road) in Prescott Valley: This recently started project will apply an overlay to a 7-mile segment of the highway between SR 89A and SR 69. Work is expected to be complete by early summer.
- SR 87 between Green Valley Parkway and Crackerjack Road in Payson: This two-season project is expected to begin by mid-summer 2025. The first season’s work will focus on Americans with Disabilities Act improvements along sidewalks and at crosswalk ramps, with pavement replacement occurring by summer 2026. In the meantime, temporary pavement repairs are planned for this spring.
- US 89 between Bitter Springs and Rossman Hill south of Page: The project between mileposts 524 and 531 will improve pavement to provide a uniform surface along 7 miles of US 89. Crews also will make spot pavement repairs as needed. Work is expected to start as soon as May and be completed in fall 2025, weather permitting.
- US 160 in the Tuba City area: This project between mileposts 321 and 335 will involve pavement replacement as well as drainage improvements. Work is expected to begin this fall and continue into spring 2026, weather permitting.