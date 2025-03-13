MY RADIO PLACE

ADOT asks Drivers to Delay Travel During Winter Storm

March 13, 2025 /

3/13 ADOT is asking drivers to stay off the roads if at all possible, during this next winter storm. Snow and ice on the road can lead to slide-offs and crashes. Those who choose to travel anyway should leave prepared to spend extended time in winter weather. Paying attention to the National Weather Service’s forecast and packing an emergency kit are among ADOT’s safety recommendations for winter travel. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has rain and snow showers in the forecast today through Saturday morning with some locations receiving a foot or more of new snow. The heaviest snowfall is expected this evening through tomorrow morning.

