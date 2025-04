4/18 ADOT says drivers should plan for around-the-clock, 24-7 restrictions on eastbound I-40 in Kingman, as work continues on the I-40/Highway-93 West Kingman Traffic Interchange project. Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to 1-lane between Stockton Hill Road and Beale Street from 8-pm this Sunday through 6-am next Friday; the same closure will occur the following week as well. Crews are installing pipes under the existing highway.