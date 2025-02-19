MY RADIO PLACE

ADOT Announces Finalists in “Name a Snowplow” Contest

February 19, 2025 /

2/19 ADOT is asking the public to vote on name ideas for 6 of its snowplows. The agency held a contest in January, asking for name suggestions; the public responded with more than 2,100-entries. The list has been narrowed down to 15-finalists. The voting deadline is February 25-th. The public can vote at azdot.gov/NameAPlow . The six names that receive the most votes will be crowned the winners and placed on the driver’s side of snowplow cabs.

The 15 finalists are:

  • Darth Blader

  • Scoop Dog

  • Blizzard of Oz

  • Plowasaurus Rex

  • Sled Zeppelin

  • Snowbacca

  • Snowmater

  • Jon Bon Snowvie

  • Plow Patrol

  • Sleetwood Mac

  • Scoopy-Doo

  • Han Snowlo

  • Plowzilla

  • Plower Ranger

  • CTRL + SALT + DELETE

The top vote getters will be placed on ADOT snowplows at the Flagstaff, Williams, Payson and Globe maintenance yards.

Before and during winter storms, snowplow operators work around the clock to treat and clear highways of ice and snow. Remember, if you encounter a snowplow on a highway:

  • Never attempt to pass the snowplow.

  • Stay at least four car-lengths behind snowplows and do not tailgate the plow.

  • Slow down and give the plow extra room.

Find more winter driving safety tips at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

