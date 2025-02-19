ADOT Announces Finalists in “Name a Snowplow” Contest

2/19 ADOT is asking the public to vote on name ideas for 6 of its snowplows. The agency held a contest in January, asking for name suggestions; the public responded with more than 2,100-entries. The list has been narrowed down to 15-finalists. The voting deadline is February 25-th. The public can vote at azdot.gov/NameAPlow . The six names that receive the most votes will be crowned the winners and placed on the driver’s side of snowplow cabs.

The 15 finalists are:

Darth Blader

Scoop Dog

Blizzard of Oz

Plowasaurus Rex

Sled Zeppelin

Snowbacca

Snowmater

Jon Bon Snowvie

Plow Patrol

Sleetwood Mac

Scoopy-Doo

Han Snowlo

Plowzilla

Plower Ranger

CTRL + SALT + DELETE

The top vote getters will be placed on ADOT snowplows at the Flagstaff, Williams, Payson and Globe maintenance yards.

Before and during winter storms, snowplow operators work around the clock to treat and clear highways of ice and snow. Remember, if you encounter a snowplow on a highway:

Never attempt to pass the snowplow.

Stay at least four car-lengths behind snowplows and do not tailgate the plow.

Slow down and give the plow extra room.

Find more winter driving safety tips at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.