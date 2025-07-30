MY RADIO PLACE

Additional Containment Lost on Dragon Bravo Fire

July 30, 2025 /

7/30 There’s even less containment on the Dragon Bravo Fire at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. Containment dropped from 13% yesterday to 4% this morning as the fire continues to make erratic runs to the north. The lightning sparked fire has now burned just over 94-thousand acres. Kaibab National Forest officials say burnout operations are taking place along Highway-67, near Kaibab Lodge, in an effort to stop the fire before it reaches it. Structure protection groups continue to work around Kaibab Lodge, Buffalo Ranch and other infrastructure.

