AAA Arizona Gas Prices Down a Few Cents/Release Attached

February 28, 2025 /

Warmer Days, Cooler Prices:
Arizona Drivers See a Slight Break at the Pump

PHOENIX, AZ (February 27, 2025) — With winter nearly in the rearview, temperatures warmed up while gas prices cooled down. This week, gas prices dropped by three cents, bringing the national average to $3.12 per gallon. Gas prices are expected to remain steady as March arrives and routine seasonal maintenance wraps up. Today Arizona drivers will find an average price of $3.40, a penny drop from last week.

Fuel Prices Around the State: 

Phoenix: $3.61
Tucson: $3.15
Flagstaff: $3.26
Yuma: $3.12

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose $2.54 to settle at $80.04 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 2.0 million barrels from the previous week. At 412.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.81), Hawaii ($4.54), Washington ($4.14), Nevada ($3.84), Oregon ($3.76), Alaska ($3.46), Arizona ($3.40), Pennsylvania ($3.33), Washington, DC ($3.25), and Illinois ($3.24).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.67), Texas ($2.69), Oklahoma ($2.73), Kentucky ($2.74), Louisiana ($2.76), Arkansas ($2.78), Alabama ($2.78), South Carolina ($2.79), North Carolina ($2.80), and Tennessee ($2.80).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (55 cents), West Virginia (47 cents), Montana (45 cents), Idaho (42 cents), Arkansas (42 cents), New Hampshire (42 cents), Tennessee (42 cents), Kentucky (41 cents), Alaska (41 cents), and South Carolina (41 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (22 cents), Nebraska (24 cents), Maryland (25 cents), Missouri (25 cents), Delaware (28 cents), Iowa (28 cents), Texas (29 cents), Michigan (29 cents), Utah (29 cents), and North Dakota (30 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA Mobile App, now available on CarPlay.

AAA Members Save More on Gas

AAA Members save on gas and EV charging with the Fuel Rewards Program® at Shell, at Love’s Travel Stops, and at EVgo public fast charging stations.

Not a AAA Member? Save $1/gal on your first 3 fill-ups at participating Shell gas stations when you join AAA. Click here for details.

