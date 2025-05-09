Coconino County Board of Supervisors Name Nate Reisner New County Engineer

5/9 The Coconino County Board of Supervisors appointed Nate Reisner to the position of County Engineer. Reisner, has been Assistant County Engineer since 2022. Reisner studied civil engineering at NAU and has lived in Flagstaff for over 20-years. Prior to working for the county, he worked with the Arizona Department of Transportation as Senior Resident Engineer for ADOT’s Northcentral District.