8 New Large Fires Reported Across the Country this Week

5/9 The National Interagency Fire Center says nationwide, 8-new large fires were reported this week. So far this year, wildfires have burned more than a million acres across the United States, with 24,415-fires reported, both significantly above the 10-year average. Officials say some areas are already seeing elevated fire danger. The Southwest, Southern California, and central Florida face dry, windy conditions, while the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest may see increased grassland fire risk as conditions dry out.