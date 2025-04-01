MY RADIO PLACE

8 Applicants for Vacancy on Coconino County Superior Court/Press Release Attached

April 1, 2025 /
PHOENIX – The public is invited to comment on eight applicants for a vacancy on the Superior Court in Coconino County created by the retirement of Hon. Elaine Fridlund-Horne.

The applicants are:
  • Rhys S. Campbell
  • Christopher L. Christiansen
  • Charles W. Doughty
  • Brent D. Harris
  • Bryan F. Shea
  • Paul V. Stearns
  • Marianne E. Sullivan
  • Adam K. Zickerman
Applications can be viewed online at the Commission’s website, azcourts.gov/jnc.

The Coconino County Commission on Trial Court Appointments will review applications and hear comments at a public meeting on Apr. 7, 2025. Meeting details will be on the public meeting notice. The public meeting notice and meeting agenda will be posted on the Commission’s website at least seven days prior to the meeting.

The public may address the Commission on the day of the meeting or send written comments to [email protected] or to 1501 W. Washington, Suite 221, Phoenix, AZ 85007. It is not necessary to submit multiple copies of written comments — email is preferred. Comments must be received no later than Apr. 2 to be considered. Anonymous comments cannot be considered.

The Commission will select the applicants to be interviewed at the Apr. 7 meeting, they will then be interviewed on May 1, 2025. The logistics of this meeting will be available after the Apr. 7 meeting. After the interviews, the Commission will recommend at least three nominees to Gov. Katie Hobbs, who will appoint the new judge.

