6 Candidates Move Forward for Vacancy on Arizona Court of Appeals

3/24 The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments recommended 6-nominees to Governor Katie Hobbs for 2-openings in Division One of the Arizona Court of Appeals. The vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Jennifer B. Campbell and the appointment of Judge Maria Elena Cruz to the Arizona Supreme Court. Hobbs will appoint the new judge.
- Andrew J. Becke, Independent, sole practitioner at Becke Law Firm, PLLC
- Kimberly A. Cromwell, Democrat, partner at Cromwell & McReynolds, PLLC
- Veronika Fabian, Democrat, partner at Choi & Fabian, PLC
- Michael D. Latham, Democrat, a Superior Court Presiding Judge in Apache County
- Michael P. McGill, Republican, a Superior Court Judge in Yavapai County
- John D. Napper, Republican, a Superior Court Presiding Judge in Yavapai County