6 Candidates Move Forward for Vacancy on Arizona Court of Appeals

3/24 The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments recommended 6-nominees to Governor Katie Hobbs for 2-openings in Division One of the Arizona Court of Appeals. The vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Jennifer B. Campbell and the appointment of Judge Maria Elena Cruz to the Arizona Supreme Court. Hobbs will appoint the new judge.

Andrew J. Becke , Independent, sole practitioner at Becke Law Firm, PLLC

, Independent, sole practitioner at Becke Law Firm, PLLC Kimberly A. Cromwell , Democrat, partner at Cromwell & McReynolds, PLLC

, Democrat, partner at Cromwell & McReynolds, PLLC Veronika Fabian , Democrat, partner at Choi & Fabian, PLC

, Democrat, partner at Choi & Fabian, PLC Michael D. Latham , Democrat, a Superior Court Presiding Judge in Apache County

, Democrat, a Superior Court Presiding Judge in Apache County Michael P. McGill , Republican, a Superior Court Judge in Yavapai County

, Republican, a Superior Court Judge in Yavapai County John D. Napper, Republican, a Superior Court Presiding Judge in Yavapai County