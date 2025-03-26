Ribbon Cutting for Flagstaff and APS Utility Cabinet Art

3/26 Flagstaff and APS held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to unveil a newly wrapped utility cabinet at the entrance to Sinagua Middle School. It’s one of ten cabinets earmarked for artwork. The artistic wraps are designed to last up to 5-years. The city is currently inviting amateur and professional artists, graphic designers and illustrators to submit original designs for the utility cabinets. The deadline for the next submission is April 15-th. Contact the city of Flagstaff for more information.