5 Apply for Vacancy on Yavapai County Board of Supervisors

3/20 The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors received 5-letters of interest to fill the District-2 Supervisor vacancy. The candidates are Wiley J. Cline, John Hughes, Denise Jenkins, former Supervisor Thomas Thurman and Anthony or Tony James Utz. The Supervisors will review and possibly appoint one of the individuals at their regular meeting on April 16-th at 9-am at the County building in Cottonwood. The board is taking comments on the candidates via email through March 28-th. Send comments to: [email protected]