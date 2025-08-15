MY RADIO PLACE

46 Large Wildfires Burn Across the Country

August 15, 2025 /

8/15 The National Interagency Fire Center says there are 46-large fires burning across 8-geographic areas nationwide. A total of 17,731-firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents. So far in 2025, 43,654-wildfires have been reported, with over 3.6-million acres burned. Nationally, many aviation resources are fully or nearly fully committed, as are hotshot crews and type 2 crews. Extreme fire behavior is reported in several geographic areas and is especially prominent in the Rocky Mountain geographic area.

