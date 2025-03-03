4 Killed in Crash on I-10

3/3 DPS is investigating a crash on I-10 Sunday that left 4-people dead and several more injured. The crash occurred on I-10 at around 3-am. Officials believe there was one crash followed by a couple of secondary crashes. Troopers are also investigating whether blowing dust was a significant factor in the collisions. In all the collision involved 6-commercial vehicles, 4-passenger vehicles, a van and an RV towing a trailer. In addition to the 4-killed, there were 2-people in critical condition and 1-person with non-life-threatening injuries. No names have been released.
