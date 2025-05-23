4 Candidates Move Forward to Fill Vacancy on Prescott Valley Town Council

5/23 Thursday, the Prescott Valley Town Council selected 4-applicants to move forward to the interview stage for a vacancy on the Town Council. The candidates are Jennifer Gray, Bruce Evans, Kymberli Lopez and Gary Kyle. Public interviews will take place next Tuesday at 5:30 in Council Chambers. Once the interviews are completed, the council will go into executive session to discuss which candidate will fill the seat.
