36 Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in the U.S.

August 11, 2025 /

8/11 From Friday to today, several geographic areas saw changes in fire activity, both in the number of reported incidents and in overall acreage burned. The National Interagency Fire Center says some fires grew steadily in size with new fire starts reported in several areas in the Northern Rockies, Northwest, and California. As of today, 36-large fires are actively burning across the country. So far this fire year, over 3.5-million acres have burned. A total of 16,902-wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned nationwide. Officials say stay aware of local fire restrictions, avoid activities that could create sparks, and report any smoke you see to local authorities.

