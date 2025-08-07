36 Large Fires Being Suppressed in U.S.

8/7 The National Interagency Fire Center says so far this year, 42,342-wildfires have burned over 3.4-million acres across the country. Firefighters and support personnel are working to suppress 36-large fires across eight geographic areas. If you are looking for more specific fire information about Arizona, try referring to the resources for the ten geographic areas of the United States. National Fire Year Themes: https://www.nifc.gov/nicc/geographic-areas More NFN: https://www.nifc.gov/fire-information/nfn